Sevilla identify new manager, deal expected to be finalised in next 24 hours

On Sunday, Jose Luis Mendilibar was sacked as head coach of Sevilla following a difficult start to the season, which has seen the Andalusian side pick up just two wins out of their first 10 matches.

As such, the task began for a new manager to be appointed, with Sevilla’s big hitters all involved in the process. President Jose Castro, Vice President Jose María del Nido Carrasco and Sporting Director Víctor Orta met on Monday to discuss candidates, and they came to a general consensus.

As per Relevo, Sevilla have decided to appoint Diego Alonso as their new head coach. The 48-year-old, who had been unemployed since leaving the manager’s position of the Uruguayan national team, will take the reins at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with a deal likely to be completed in the coming days.

Alonso has plenty of experience managing in South America, and also at MLS side Inter Miami. The Sevilla job will be his first in Europe, and he will be under pressure immediately to turn things around.