Enriquez Negreira undergoes medical tests amid claims that he suffers with symptoms of dementia

Spanish prosecutors are continuing their investigation into Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA). One of the areas being explored is Negreira’s alleged relationship with Barcelona, the matter being infamously known as El Caso Negreira.

During the court proceedings, Negreira’s lawyer stated that the 78-year-old suffers from a cognitive impairment that incapacitates him to face a criminal process. As such, Spanish authorities will subject him to medical examinations to determine whether this is true.

As per MD, this happened on Tuesday morning. Negreira arrived at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Catalonia around 9:30am with his wife and his lawyer in order to certify whether he suffers from symptoms of dementia. The report states that at one point, Negreira tripped and fell to the ground, and had to be helped by his companions.

🎥 José María Enríquez Negreira sufre una caída a su llegada al Instituto de Medicina Legal (IMLFC), donde un forense certificará si sufre Alzheimer, como alega su defensa. pic.twitter.com/4qKKcU6Nf5 — Sara Simonet (@sara_simonet) October 10, 2023

Barcelona are maintained throughout that they did no wrong during their relationship with Negreira. However, they were recently charged with bribery with Spanish prosecutors.