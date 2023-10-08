(WATCH) Granada take shock La Liga lead over Barcelona

Barcelona have slipped to the worst possible start on their La Liga trip away to Granada.

17 – Bryan Zaragoza's goal, after 17 seconds, is the earliest goal Barcelona have conceded in @LaLigaEN in the 21st Century, beating one by Karim Benzema in 2011 after 21 seconds. Wakening. pic.twitter.com/mR4NYfKyg6 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 8, 2023

Xavi’s side head to Andalucia looking to end the weekend in second place in the table, with victory away from home, ahead of the incoming international break.

The visitors have been rocked by the absence of key striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the game with the Polish veteran missing out through injury.

However, it has been defence where the Catalans have come up short so far at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, with Granada ahead inside the first 60 seconds.

Barcelona conceded possession almost immediately from the kick off and Granada star Bryan Zaragoza ruthlessly grabbed his chance to fire home an instant opener.

That setback has forced a response from Barcelona, but they face a battle to secure the three points they need, to maintain pressure in the early season title race.

Images via Getty Images