(WATCH) Granada take shock La Liga lead over Barcelona

Barcelona have slipped to the worst possible start on their La Liga trip away to Granada.

Xavi’s side head to Andalucia looking to end the weekend in second place in the table, with victory away from home, ahead of the incoming international break.

The visitors have been rocked by the absence of key striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the game with the Polish veteran missing out through injury.

However, it has been defence where the Catalans have come up short so far at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, with Granada ahead inside the first 60 seconds.

Barcelona conceded possession almost immediately from the kick off and Granada star Bryan Zaragoza ruthlessly grabbed his chance to fire home an instant opener.

That setback has forced a response from Barcelona, but they face a battle to secure the three points they need, to maintain pressure in the early season title race.

