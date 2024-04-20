“We are ready to win” – Robert Lewandowski urges Barcelona to put on a show in El Clasico

Barcelona are aiming to bounce back from Tuesday’s Champions League exit in the best possible way: by defeating bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final Clasico of the season. The two heavyweights meet on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a match that could end the La Liga title race.

A defeat would end Barcelona’s chances of retaining the title they won last season, but star striker Robert Lewandowski believes that they can cut the deficit to Real Madrid to five points at the summit, as he told LaLiga World.

“El Clasico is always a special game, not just for us but for all the people in the world. For everyone waiting for this game I hope that we show very offensive football for the fans of the world, and we are ready to win this game.”

Lewandowski believes that Barcelona – who are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches – are heading in the right direction, after a massive wobble in the middle of the campaign.

“From one side we respect his [Xavi] decision and now we are focused just for this season because we know it is very important. We have fixed some problems and challenges that we had and the way now is very, very good and we are still fighting, still trying to win every game and we try to do this until the end of the season.”

Lewandowski also spoke on Barcelona’s young guns, who have been the shining light of their season so far. Furthermore, he revealed that he expects to be playing alongside them for the next couple of years, despite being 35.

“It helps me a lot to speak with the younger players, with Lamine, Fermin Lopez, Hector (Fort) as well and Pau (Cubarsi), they are all amazing. I am very happy and feeling very well and also the way that we are going now I think that we have found our way.

“Physically I am feeling very well which means I can play to a high level and I am sure that will be for two years that I am compared with the other players.”

