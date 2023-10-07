Real Madrid identify Bayern Munich superstar as top target for 2024 move

Next summer, Real Madrid plan to address their issues at left-back, an area that has been a problem so far this season for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has opted for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in recent matches over two natural options in Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

Real Madrid plan to go big to sign a new first-choice left-back, and they have set their sights on Alphonso Davies. The 22-year-old has been in Los Blancos’ crosshairs for some time now, but they are set to make their move next summer.

As per Diario AS, Davies is Real Madrid’s top target at full-back for next summer. His Bayern Munich contract expires in 2025, so if he does not sign a new deal by the end of the season, the German champions may have to cash in to avoid losing him for nothing.

Davies’ agent recently address interest in the Canadian international from Real Madrid, and it would not be a major surprise if a deal was done. However, Bayern are determined to keep hold of one of their best players, so they won’t make it easy for him to leave.