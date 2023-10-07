Barcelona star to have one final chance to break all-time La Liga record

Lamine Yamal has made a flying start to the season with Barcelona. Despite having only turned 16 in July, he has already established himself as an important first team player.

Lamine Yamal has impressed with his general play so far this season, although he has yet to find the back of the net yet as a Barcelona senior player. He has already done so with Spain, scoring on his international debut for La Roja, but not yet for his club side.

As per Sport, Sunday’s match with Granada will be the final chance that Lamine Yamal has to break the all-time La Liga record for youngest ever scorer. Fabrice Olinga currently holds that honour, and he will continue to do so if the Barcelona youngster does not find the back of the net in Andalusia.

Fortunately for Lamine Yamal, he does have more time to break two more records. Ansu Fati is Barcelona’s youngest ever scorer at 16 years and 304 days, so he has most of the season to beat that. Likewise with being the youngest ever scorer in the Champions League, which is also Fati (17 years and 40 days).

It is unlikely that Lamine Yamal cares too much about these records, although it will certainly be nice for him to hold them. Barcelona’s main concern will be that he continues his promising performances.