Morocco set out intentions to host World Cup final as fierce battle looms with Spain

Morocco have declared their intentions to host the World Cup final in 2030, as they compete with Portugal and Spain to hold the biggest match in the world.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will organise between 14 and 18 host venues, with Portugal expected to put forward three venues (Estadio da Luz, Estadio do Dragao, Estadio Jose Alvalade), but Morocco want at least six venues too.

If that were to be the case, Spain would be left with a maximum of 9 venues, when originally 11 had been considered. Cadena SER say that Spain expect to host 60-70 of the 104 matches, bearing in mind 3 will be in South America. That said, the Latin American countries have also declared that they want more games. They also say that the semi-finals are likely to be divided so that whichever countries do not host the final will host the semi-final.

Head of the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) Faouzi Lekjaa has declared their intentions to host final. Speaking to Radio Mars, as carried by Marca, Lekjaa did not hide the fact they wanted the big one.

“We hope to experience an extraordinary final that honours the entire continent and the young generations in a stadium in Casablanca that will be extraordinary and wonderful,” Lekjaa said, referencing plans to build the Grand Stade du Casablanca, with a 93,000 capacity.

As things stand only Camp Nou (once completed) and the Santiago Bernabeu are alternative candidates, although it has been claimed that FIFA are under the impression the final will be held in Madrid. Of all the stadiums, Camp Nou is set to have the largest capacity.

It seems that without all of the venues agreed, and seemingly room for change from the sounds of the Federation Presidents in Morocco and Latin America, there will be a hard-fought battle for games and host cities.