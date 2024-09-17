Lamine Yamal once reduced Barcelona defender to tears in training

Lamine Yamal’s name is on every football in Spain’s lips after a summer in which he helped inspire La Roja to Euro 2024 triumph. He has not missed a beat at the start of the season either, and already has 7 goal contributions in 5 games, proving a nightmare for defences.

Perhaps nobody knows just how difficult to deal with he can be better than teammate Pau Cubarsi, who has come through the ranks with him at La Masia. The two are close friends, generally room together on Spain duty, and share a strong bond. Yet Lamine Yamal even had Cubarsi tearing his hair out at one point.

🔴 Enlace disponible para @Youtube

Flamante y chispeante Capítulo 03×03.

Imperdible!https://t.co/OMbIc97vTk — Bar Canaletes (@BarCanaletes) September 17, 2024

Bar Canaletes have recounted an anecdote from when they were in the under-15s (Cadete) at Barcelona, where Lamine Yamal gave him so much trouble in training on one occasion, that Cubarsi ended up in tears after the session. His coach spoke to Cubarsi, and told him not to worry about it, as ‘Lamine Yamal will be a player people talk about’ in the future, and that he should be proud just to be in the same team as the prodigy.

Certainly were it not for Lamine Yamal’s incredible debut season as a senior player last year, Cubarsi would have been the focus of attention for his own breakout season. His addition to the side last season saw Barcelona’s defence improve dramatically, and he provided an exceptional assist for Raphinha earlier this season that his Barcelona teammate would have been proud of.