“He’s the best player in the world right now” – Real Madrid star lauded after yet another excellent performance

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Jude Bellingham has been playing on another planet. Playing as an advanced midfielder, he has scored eight goals in nine matches so far this season, a total he added to against Napoli on Tuesday evening.

Bellingham has been lauded by all quarters in both Spain and across Europe over the last few weeks, and he is especially gaining recognition back in his home country on England.

Speaking to TNT Sports on Bellingham, former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves admitted to being blown away by his fellow countryman’s efforts for Real Madrid, calling him the best player in the world at the moment.

Not many will argue with Hargreaves’ assessment. Bellingham has been in remarkable form for Real Madrid, and he will hope to carry that on for many weeks and months to come.

