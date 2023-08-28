WATCH: Future Barcelona star Vitor Roque on target again after hitting double figures

Barcelona may be looking for a forward before the end of the transfer window, but Culers would be rightly more excited by the arriving either in January or the summer of next year.

Quite clearly Vitor Roque has plenty of talent, as evidenced by his €61m potential fee, but the 18-year-old continues to go from strength to strength since agreeing to join Barcelona.

Vitor Roque plays in 50 minutes as Athletico Paranaense take on Fluminense. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/a3lpfOBq6D — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 27, 2023

Roque hit double figures in Serie A on Sunday night as Athletico Paranaense faced Fluminense, and it was a crucial goal too. Athletico PR had been playing with 10-men for 68 minutes after a red card for Vinicius Kaue, and conceded to go 2-1 down in the 87th minute.

However Roque helped hit back, powering a header home in the 93rd minute to save a point for the Furacao.

Monday morning? Why of course we have the latest Vitor Roque goal for you. #Barca pic.twitter.com/EFuIVofvoH — Football España (@footballespana_) August 28, 2023

It takes Roque onto 10 goals in the Brazilian league, just three off top scorer Tiquinho Soares. Overall this season, Roque has 19 goals in 40 appearances, to which he can add 8 assists too.