Real Madrid summer signing in line to make debut against Celta Vigo

Following Thibaut Courtois’ season-ending ACL injury, Andriy Lunin has deputised in goals for Real Madrid. The Ukrainian kept a clean sheet in the league opener against Athletic Club, and also impressed against Almeria last weekend.

Lunin kept the gloves over Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Almeria fixture, dispute the 28-year-old having been signed to replace Courtois for this season. However, Kepa is likely to become number one imminently, starting with Friday’s match against Celta Vigo, as per MD.

It will be Kepa’s debut for Real Madrid if he does start, and also his first appearance in Spanish football since leaving Athletic for Chelsea back in 2018.

It would be harsh on Lunin if he was dropped, but Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he does not trust him to be first-choice goalkeeper. As such, Kepa will command the position going forward.

Courtois will be a huge miss for Real Madrid this season, but club officials will hope that Kepa proves himself to be a valuable replacement, starting with the match on Friday.