Fifth-tier Spanish side controversially sign ex-Las Palmas youngster convicted of domestic abuse

Earlier this year, Las Palmas youngster Joel Dominguez was convicted of having domestically abused his ex-girlfriend. Despite this, the Canary side had initially stuck by the youngster, who had returned to pre-season training with the LaLiga new boys.

The decision was met with fury, but they did later take the decision to terminate his contract, citing “disciplinary reasons”. However, Dominguez has not been without a club for long, as Ciudad de Lucena have announced that he has joined them.

✅ 𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙅𝙀 | Joel Domínguez, 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 para el ataque del Ciudad de Lucena 💙💪 pic.twitter.com/znuEOIcg6C — C.D Ciudad de Lucena (@ciudaddelucena) August 22, 2023

Expectedly, the decision has been met with anger, with many people condemning the Spanish fifth-tier side for signing Dominguez.

There have been numerous situations like this in the world of football over the last few years, with the most high-profile involving Manchester United footballer Mason Greenword, who will be leaving the Premier League side in the coming days, as per an announcement on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether there is sufficient public pressure on Ciudad de Lucena to part ways with Dominguez, much like there was with Las Palmas.