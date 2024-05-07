Standout Spanish goalkeeper wants to sign for Real Betis this summer

Real Betis are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer. Claudio Bravo is on course to leave, while Rui Silva has flattered to deceive at times, which has caused Manuel Pellegrini to regularly rotate his ‘keepers.

According to ED, Betis have their eye on a familiar face to be their new first-choice ‘keeper, that being Alvaro Valles. The 26-year-old was in Los Verdiblancos’ youth ranks between 2014 and 2018, after which he joined current club Las Palmas, where he has had an outstanding debut season in La Liga.

The report has stated that Valles has made it known that he wants to return to Real Betis in the summer, and he will not accept anything else. It means that Las Palmas must look to do a deal during the transfer window, otherwise they will be forced to lose him for free at the end of next season.