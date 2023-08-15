Sevilla facing Premier League interest in star performer from last season

Sevilla are looking at a turbulent finish to the transfer window, with a number of exits anticipated. Currently their squad consists of 31 players, and so they will likely be loooking to reduce that number by around five players.

One of the players they could lose is Marcos Acuna. The Argentine World Cup-winner was one of the best players in La Liga last season, and helped keep Sevilla afloat during their struggles. Now, as per Relevo, Aston Villa are interested in recruiting Acuna.

Meanwhile if that operation was to happen, they would potentially go after Croatian international Borna Sosa, currently at Stuttgart. Sevilla have two other left-backs in Ludwig Augustinsson and Adria Pedrosa, but the former is also expected to depart this summer, thus the 25-year-old would be a solid opportunity. Like Acuna, he would possesses a dangerous cross and is a threat from set pieces.

It would be something of a surprise if Unai Emery felt the need to move for Acuna, unless he is planning for a departure. Recently signed Alex Moreno is just bedding in with Villa, while Lucas Digne is a quality alternative. Perhaps if Digne leaves, they could go after Acuna for what would surely be one of the most impressive left-back pairs in the Premier League.