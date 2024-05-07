Aston Villa and Milan join race for Girona ace following contacts with Bundesliga giant

Girona captain Aleix Garcia has been spoken about openly as a target for Barcelona, but with their interest receding, a number of other clubs are looking to muscle in on the Spain international.

This week it emerged that Bayer Leverkusen had been in contact with Girona about the 26-year-old, but now Diario AS are reporting that AC Milan, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are also tracking garcia as a potential option. His release clause has been reported as between €15-20m, with little certainty as the exact figure, but it seems likely there will be clubs willing to pay it, for a player that has been amongst the best in La Liga over the past two seasons.

🚨 Barça have been following Antonio Nusa (19) for some time now, and there are great reports on him. He's an option for the left-wing spot. @albertfc11 pic.twitter.com/qQ16mIPeLN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2024

Football España have reported that Garcia is not close to joining Leverkusen as things stand, while Girona manager Michel Sanchez has declared that he expects Garcia to remain at the club next season, and guide them into the Champions League for the first time. While Barcelona have expressed their admiration for Garcia, it looks as if they will try to go for a different type of midfielder before turning their attentions to him.