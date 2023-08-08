Barcelona close to finalising Ousmane Dembele’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain

Ousmane Dembele is on the verge of leaving Barcelona, having agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to the French champions, who recently activated the 26-year-old’s €50m release clause.

A deal has been in place for over a week, with the final detail being the split of the transfer fee that Dembele and his agent will receive. A 50/50 split has been reported, although Barcelona believe that they are entitled to more than €25m.

Dembele is absent from the Barcelona squad for Tuesday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur, and ahead of the fixture, the club’s Vice President confirmed that a deal is close to being finalised.

Barça vice president Rafa Yuste: “We’re on the verge of resolving Dembélé deal with Paris Saint-Germain as all parties want to seal it as soon as possible” 🇫🇷 “Dembele is not with us tonight as we hope to settle the matter soon. We are on it”. pic.twitter.com/Kr2XfFxQMQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Dembele will be desperate to receive the funds from Dembele’s sale so that they can register their new signings – especially, Ilkay Gundogan, who could leave for free if he is not registered with LaLiga by this weekend.

Barcelona will be keen to see the back of the Dembele saga, as their attention will soon turn to re-investing the money into their first team squad, and the transfer market is also expected to be delved into.