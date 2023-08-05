Sevilla complete signing of Swiss international midfielder for reported €14m fee

Over the last few weeks, the majority of Sevilla’s efforts in the transfer market have gone towards selling players, so that they are able to bring in all of Jose Luis Mendilibar and Victor Orta’s desired signings.

There has still been a focus on incomings, and Sevilla have now completed one of these, with them having confirmed the signing of Djibril Sow from German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sow, who was in the final year of his contract at Frankfurt, has joined for a reported fee of €14m, and he has penned a five-year deal at the Europa League champions. He has already joined up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour of North America.

Sow is a Swiss international that plays in central midfielder, which is a position that Sevilla certainly needed to add reinforcements into, with Pape Gueye having left in the summer, and Fernando Reges and Ivan Rakitic both getting on in age.

Sevilla will hope that Sow can make a big impression at the club, and he will get his chance to do so soon, with the new season kicking off next weekend.