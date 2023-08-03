Real Madrid’s cash cow gets wealthier after netting €15m from US pre-season tour

It may not have been an entirely successful tour on the pitch, with two wins and two defeats, but Real Madrid’s ventures in the United States were certainly successful off of it.

Diario AS have reported that Los Blancos racked up income of €15m during the pre-season, from their matches against AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus, as well as from merchandising.

The figure is €3m up from last season’s tour, which only earned them approximately €12m. This summer’s earnings are similar to those from pre-pandemic times, which will be a very pleasing aspect for Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid are already considered to be one of the richest clubs in world football, and these funds will only add to their wealth. They could also be used in the transfer market, and speculation continues to grow over a move for Kylian Mbappe, whose exit from Paris Saint-Germain appears to be growing ever closer.