Barcelona suffer setback as unwanted defender rejects move to Saudi Arabia

Barcelona will have to continue searching for an exit route for Clement Lenglet, after the French defender elected to remain in Europe.

According to David Bernabeu, Lenglet has rejected the chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr this summer. The Blaugrana have been clear that he has no place in their squad next season, not featuring whatsoever in preseason, but are yet to find an alternative for him.

NO a Arabia de Clement Lenglet. — David Bernabeu Reverter (@DBR8) August 3, 2023

It had been thought that he would join Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent last season on loan, but Spurs have so far been unwilling to meet Barcelona’s €15m asking price for Lenglet.

🚨 BREAKING: Clément Lenglet has said NO to Saudi Arabia. @DBR8 🇫🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 3, 2023

However not all is lost for Barcelona. According to GdS (via Sempre Milan), AC Milan are now showing an interest in Lenglet.

The price tag mentioned there would be €10m, but Barcelona may be willing to accept a lower fee if they do not feel that Lenglet will move to the Premier League or Saudi Arabia.

Either way, as the crunch time approaches in the transfer window, Director of Football Mateu Alemany will be keen to find an exit for Lenglet sooner rather than later. His salary is thought to be relatively high, and with a strong stable of central defenders already, Lenglet is surplus to requirements.