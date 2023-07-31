Real Madrid midfielder could face surgery on meniscus which would entail 3-5 months out

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler was the talk of the town when he turned up at their training ground, Valdebebas. But as his teammates look ahead to the final friendly of their preseason tour in the USA, Guler is back at Valdebebas.

The 18-year-old has travelled back to Madrid, after his knee problem flared again while on tour. He has already started working on his recovery from what at first appeared to be a light injury. Diario AS say that currently he is trialling a conservative treatment – it is unlikely that he will make their first match against Athletic Club, but he could be available for their second tie against Almeria.

Yet MD paint a much more serious picture. Their information is that if this treament is not successful in clearing up the injury, Guler may have to have surgery on his meniscus. If that was the case, he would miss between three and five months of action, and they could even leave him as an unregistered player for their La Liga squad, as he would not be back before the January transfer window.

His injury is unlikely to dramatically harm their season’s plans, as he has only just arrived into the team. Following such a strong start in preseason, by all accounts, it would be a shame if the first part of his Real Madrid career was to be blighted by injury.