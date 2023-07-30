Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele unhappy with Barcelona contract renewal offer

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele looks to be heading for an exit from the club in August.

The French international has become the focal point of a sudden transfer swoop from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as they plan for Kylian Mbappe’s possible departure.

Dembele’s current deal in Barcelona expires in 2024, with talks ongoing over a potential extension in Catalonia, as he looks to make a firm decision over his future.

PSG only have until the end of July to activate a €50m release clause in Dembele’s contract which jumps to €100m at the start of August.

Despite being inside the final 12 months of his contract, Barcelona are looking to ensure a fee for Dembele, and PSG are ready to pounce.

As per reports from Catalan outlet RAC1, Dembele has rejected Barcelona’s latest renewal offer, as he wants an annual salary of €6-7m.

The deal remains delicately poised, with Barcelona open to a sale, if Dembele has no intention of remaining at the club beyond 2024.

Posted by

Tags Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain PSG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News