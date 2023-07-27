Barcelona miss out signing former Chelsea youngster as Anderlecht confirm deal

As well as improving their first team, Barcelona have been looking to add reinforcements to Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side during this summer’s transfer window.

They have already added a number of players to the squad, and they had hoped to also sign Tudor Mendel-Idowu. The 18-year-old was a free agent after leaving Chelsea earlier this summer, and Barcelona had agreed personal terms with the youngster.

However, Anderlecht swooped in last week in their attempts to hijack a deal, which has now been successful, as they have confirmed the signing of Mendel-Idowu. He has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian giants.

London's finest. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Welcome aboard, Tudor Mendel-Idowu. The young talent joins the Mauves on a three-year deal. 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/kRaLJAjQed — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) July 27, 2023

It is a blow for Barca Atletic, and it means that they must now pursue other targets, which could be difficult considering the club’s overall poor financial health.

Barcelona will certainly hope to fill Marquez’s squad with a number of exciting young players that could be called upon by Xavi Hernandez in the future. It remains to be seen how the club goes about its business for the remainder of the window.