Barcelona laugh off links to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe

Sources close to Barcelona have denied reports that they spoke with Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

On Monday a flood of information was leaked to the media in France about the future of Kylian Mbappe. Not only have PSG accepted a world-record offer from Saudi Arabia and Al Hilal for Mbappe, the French club are now also open to loan moves apparently.

Meanwhile Barcelona were one of several teams, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Inter, to have supppsedly contacted PSG regarding a deal.

🚨 The reaction of a Barça staff member to the news published that Barça is going to undertake the signing of Mbappe: "Just kidding, isn't it?" @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 24, 2023

This was initially laughed off internally by staff at Barcelona, while sources told MD that there was no interest from their side, nor did they divulge that ‘information’. Quite obviously, Barcelona’s economic predicament does not allow them to compete for Mbappe’s signature, much as President Joan Laporta would no doubt enjoy doing so.

The theory is that PSG are trying to create a sense of urgency amidst Real Madrid to force them into action this summer with a bid, rather than try to wait until next summer and sign him for free. Yet the only piece of genuine interest appears to be from Saudi Arabia, which Mbappe is not interested in anyway.