Kylian Mbappe willing to take drastic measures this season in major blow to Saudi Arabia

News continues to leak out about Kylian Mbappe’s options this summer, as Paris Saint-Germain continue to auger for a move.

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that Al Hilal had made a €300m offer for Mbappe, which PSG have accepted. The Saudi Arabian side have permission to speak to Mbappe, but the Frenchman is not returning their calls.

As per Relevo, Mbappe would rather spend a year exiled to the bench at the Parc des Princes than spend a year in Saudi Arabia. That is despite a rumoured €700m being available in wages and commercial deals to Mbappe.

Yet the Frenchman, who by all accounts is set on a move to Real Madrid, has no intention of going to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur on loan, nor to Saudi Arabia for a year.

The report goes on to say that Mbappe believes these rumours and the details being leaked out are in order to pile the pressure on Mbappe, and paint him as the villain for PSG fans, given he would rather not play than help PSG to bring in such a large fee.

Increasingly, PSG‘s moves to extract Mbappe or pressure him into their course of action only look more desperate. Mbappe holds all of the power, and as PSG look for conflict rather than compromise, it doesn’t look as if it will be fruitful.