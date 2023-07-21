WATCH: DeAndre Yedlin reveals Lionel Messi’s surprising first message on Inter Miami WhatsApp group

Lionel Messi would have to work hard in order to give off a bad impression on his arrival at Inter Miami, but his first message on the group WhatsApp has revealed that he will not be arriving with an air of superiority.

DeAndre Yedlin, a veteran USMNT international who has previously played at Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Sunderland, may well be sharing the right flank with Messi at times.

He spoke on Messi’s first message in the group WhatsApp, where he generously offered to get Yedlin extra tickets for his presentation to the fans.

Messi has at times been demonised for his control over the Barcelona dressing room in the past, and the input he had into the decision-making at the club.

Undoubtedly, as their greatest asset, he was bound to attract power, and the weak presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu only unbalanced that power dynamic further, but the vast majority of Messi’s teammates speak positively of his impact on the dressing room.