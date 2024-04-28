Robert Lewandowski has not given up on 2020 Ballon d’Or award

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has opened up on his frustration at not winning the 2020 Ballon d’Or award.

Lewandowski enjoyed a superb first season in Spain as his goals fired Barcelona to the 2022/23 La Liga title following his switch from Bayern Munich.

However, the veteran striker is set to end the current campaign without a major trophy, following a poor end to the season.

As part of his drive to end his career on a high, Lewandowski is determined to stay Barcelona, and compete at the highest level for at least one more year.

His time in Barcelona has been mixed, but he was one of the leading strikers in world football in his time in Munich, and narrowly missed on the top individual awards.

The 2020 Ballon d’Or was infamously cancelled, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Lionel Messi winning the 2019 and 2021 titles.

Lewandowski’s sensational 55 goals in all competitions, in 2019/20, saw Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, DfB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League, and the 35-year-old has not given up on receiving the award in future.

“Of course I’d like to receive the Ballon d’Or one day. It’s my feeling it would have been my turn in either 2020 or 2021”, as per an interview with Bild.

“There are rumours of a retrospective award for 2020. That was an extraordinary year for me, it was my highest level, and we won everything.

“If I received the 2020 Ballon d’Or four years later, I wouldn’t feel offended, it would be a great honour to accept the award.”