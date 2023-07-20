Atletico Madrid want to sell Barcelona target now, Diego Simeone not keen on sale

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the futures of certain Atletico Madrid players this week. Joao Felix has dominated the headlines, following remarks on his desire to play for Barcelona, while Alvaro Morata looks set to move to Italy.

Another player that looks like leaving Atletico this summer is Yannick Carrasco. The 29-year-old, who has been a target for Barcelona over the last few months, wants to leave, as reported by multiple sources.

🚨| BREAKING: Yannick Carrasco’s intention is to leave Atlético de Madrid NOW, and so is the club's. However, Simeone's intention is for the player not to leave, as he is very important in his [Simeone’s] plans. [🥇: @JaviGomara, @DAZN_ES] pic.twitter.com/Xcjs376uLA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 20, 2023

Atletico Madrid are also keen to sell Carrasco, who only has one year left on his current in the Spanish capital. However, Diego Simeone wants the retain the Belgian international, as he is in his plans for the new season.

Carrasco has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the last few days, so it could be that he ends up there by the end of the summer. Barcelona are very unlikely to make a move due to financial concerns.