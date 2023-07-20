Atletico Madrid fans desecrate Joao Felix plaque following Barcelona statements

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix infuriated the club with his statements about wanting to join Barcelona earlier in the week, and it has not gone down well with the fans either.

Felix told Fabrizio Romano that it was his dream to play for the Blaugrana, a statement that blindsided both club and agent. However he finds himself in a situation of stasis still, with the Catalan side unable to afford him.

Each Atletico Madrid player receives a plaque outside the Civitas Metropolitano if they reach 100 games with the club, but fans visited the stadium in order to desecrate Felix’s this week. Beside it is written ‘going/go to Barca’.

This is not the first time it has happened either. Antoine Griezmann’s has been damaged in the past after he took the decision to move to Barcelona. Meanwhile Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Coutois’ plaque also felt the wrath of fans last season after statements about Real Madrid being the bigger team.