Manchester City star wants Barcelona move this summer, deal is “possible”

Barcelona have already had a good start to the summer transfer window in terms of arrivals, with Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque having all signed. However, club officials aren’t done there, and more deals are being worked on.

One of those is believed to be for Gundogan’s former Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva. Barcelona are very interested in signing the Portuguese international, although given their poor financial situation, a deal would be extremely difficult to pull off.

Regardless, MD have reported that Bernardo wants to move to Barcelona this summer, and he and his entourage see “possibilities” that a deal can be done. They also hope that Mn City will facilitate a transfer.

Bernardo will not wait too long for Barcelona though, and he expects there to be movement in the near future. Given the club’s lack of departures so far this summer, it could be difficult for this request to be granted.

There is no doubt that Bernardo is an outstanding player, and he would certainly make Barcelona better. However, considering the club is already in serious financial trouble, signing a marquee player for a large sum is not the smartest idea.