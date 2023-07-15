Ilkay Gundogan ready for Barcelona challenge

New Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has opened up over his excitement at joining the club.

First day in Barcelona as a Culer ✅ pic.twitter.com/L0YHRbPV8t — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

Gundogan opted to accept a new challenge in Catalonia ahead of the 2023/24 season after captaining Manchester City to a trophy treble at the end of last season.

👍 thumbs up if you are cool and culer! 👍 pic.twitter.com/KjB8dojWme — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

The German international will add quality and experience to the Barcelona squad in the coming weeks after agreeing a free transfer switch to Spain.

Get to know our new player! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VyJAxxIjHG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

Despite the excitement over Gundogan’s arrival at Barcelona, the veteran midfielder has been forced to wait for a formal announcement, due to last minute issues at his new club.

Settle down because we're going to enjoy this season 😏 pic.twitter.com/KyBouiWZvF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

The 32-year-old has assured fans he is ready for the incoming challenge of testing himself in Spanish football as Barcelona look to defend their Spanish title in the next 12 months.

You just love to see it! pic.twitter.com/YUsLO4oIAK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

“I’m very happy to finally arrive in Barcelona. I hope we will have a very vibrant season and I’m looking forward to playing my first match”, he said.

🎙️ Gündo's first words as a Barça player: pic.twitter.com/jPvSqBUMSR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

Gundogan is set to join up with his new teammates in the coming days as part of their preseason training camp in Barcelona.

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗻 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/49RvLLiqgD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

La Blaugrana are due to depart for a USA preseason tour next week, with Gundogan set to be included in the travelling party, as he prepares for a new chapter in Barcelona.