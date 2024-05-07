Girona leading City Football Group’s bid to sign highly-rated Uruguayan youngster

In recent months, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the City Football Group are interested in acquiring Uruguayan forward Luciano Rodriguez. The 20-year-old, who is already a regular member of Marcelo Bielsa’s national team squad, has also attracted interest from Feyenoord and River Plate.

🔵🇺🇾 City Football Group are showing concrete and serious interest in 2003 born talent Luciano Rodriguez. Feyenoord want Luciano since January, City Football Group are planning for bid but won't pay more than $15m just for 75%. Luciano, part of Uruguay national team. pic.twitter.com/fC8SzRWHlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2024

Relevo have now stated that Girona are leading CFG’s charge to sign Rodriguez in the summer, and negotiations are already underway. The idea would be for him to sign for the Catalans, and play for them in the Champions League next season, before following a similar route to Savio by joining Manchester City when it is deemed acceptable.

Girona believe that they are favourites to sign Rodriguez, given that they have the lure of La Liga and Champions League football. However, they will have to break their transfer record to secure a deal, as it’s reported that Liverpool Montevideo are asking for in excess of €15m to orchestrate a sale during the upcoming summer transfer window.