€40m Kylian Mbappe payment draws Paris Saint-Germain departure closer

Given the number of details about Kylian Mbappe’s future, the consistent twists and turns in the never-ending transfer saga, it almost seems as if it is a specifically orchestrated plan. Yet the latest detail to emerge may explain why the Madrid media are talking of optimism regarding Mbappe.

Much of the discussion in recent weeks has centred around an €80m loyalty bonus that PSG are due to Mbappe by the first of September, a figure which makes the French champions keen to move him on, and Mbappe keen to stay.

He seems determined to pocket that money due to him, but Diario AS say that Mbappe is due half of that sum on the 31st of August. It would explain why PSG have been so keen to get a decision out of him on whether he will renew his deal or not in the coming week.

That could work in Real Madrid’s favour though. Los Blancos seem set on only entering into talks if the price is right, and while they will not be putting up an €80m bonus for Mbappe, between the two clubs they might at least get close to agreeing on how to pay him €40m if the first part of the bonus has already been paid.

Earlier in the week it was reported that the saga was due to go deep into the latter half of the transfer window, and that may well explain why.

Mbappe is quite probably the most valuable asset in football currently, and is abundantly aware of that fact, as are PSG. Real Madrid will not bankrupt themselves over a deal after last summer, but there is no doubt that the temptation to move will grow if they feel Mbappe is withhin grasping distance, both for footballing and financial reasons.