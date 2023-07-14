Barcelona signing close to exit without making a single appearance

Barcelona are looking at a loan deal for new signing Julian Araujo, who joined the club in February.

A last-minute addition from LA Galaxy, Araujo arrived in Barcelona in early February, but could not be registered as his paperwork was late by a matter of 18 seconds. As such, he spent the second half of last season training with the first team without playing.

The only game time he has seen was not an official match, performing well against Vissel Kobe in early June. Manager Xavi Hernandez said he would be given a chance in preseason, but it appears he has already made his decision.

As per Relevo (via Sport), Barcelona are in talks with Las Palmas over a loan deal for Araujo. The Mexican international would join the Canary Islanders for next season, and help give them depth where they are lacking in the full-back area.

This would be a useful loan for Barcelona if they have genuine hope that Araujo can make it in their first team, as Las Palmas manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta used to coach at La Masia, and employs much of the same methodology still.

However there is definitely a risk that Araujo joins the likes of Douglas in the list of right-back signings that have failed to make an impact at the club.