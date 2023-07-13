Analysis: Should Real Madrid rekindle their interest in Gabri Veiga?

It has been a very productive start to the summer transfer window for Real Madrid, with Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Arda Guler having already been signed.

Despite this, Real Madrid’s business may not stop there. They have yet to replace Karim Benzema, so a new number nine could be pursued before the end of the transfer window. Kylian Mbappe could be that man, although negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain will be very expensive.

They have also been linked with a couple of exciting, young Spanish talents. Ivan Fresneda is one, and he would be an excellent long-term option for Real Madrid at right-back. The other is Gabri Veiga, whom they have been linked with on numerous occasions over the last few months.

Veiga had a stunning breakthrough season in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals across the campaign, two of which came against Barcelona on matchday 38 to ensure that Celta Vigo remained in LaLiga for another year.

However, that match could be Veiga’s final one in a Celta shirt, as he has been heavily linked with a departure. Several Premier Leagues are keen on signing him, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, while Real Madrid are also still in the race, as reported by Sport.

Veiga is available for €40m, as this is his release clause at Celta. Real Madrid can certainly afford this amount, but should they pay it?

If that question had been asked a few weeks ago, the answer is likely to have been a resounding yes. Veiga is a raw talent, and with the right environment to learn in, he could become a top-class central midfielder. At Real Madrid, he is almost certain to thrive, but signing him this summer is not an overly good idea.

Real Madrid are stacked in central midfield. Bellingham and Guler’s arrivals means that Carlo Ancelotti has eight first team options to choose from next season (also Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Ceballos and Valverde). With Veiga, it would be nine.

Even if/when Kroos and Modric leave next season, there’s no guarantee that Veiga would be able to cement himself as a regular starter. He would be a very good squad option, but it’s unlikely that he would fulfil his potential if he doesn’t play regularly.

As a result, it is safe to assume that signing Veiga this summer would not be the best option for Real Madrid, especially if they are going to have to splash out to sign Mbappe.