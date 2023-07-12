Barcelona confirm signing of 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

He will sign a seven-year deal with Barcelona, who will pay an initial €30m to Athletico Paranaense, and €31m being available in bonuses to the Brazilian side.

Already operating at a high level in South America, Roque has been capped by the Brazilian senior side, and has scored 22 goals, giving 9 assists for Athletico PR. He is their starting striker, and has 5 goals and 3 assists in 13 Copa Libertadores appearances.

First rumours of Barcelona’s interest in him emerged late in 2022, and around nine months later, they have beaten off Premier League interest in Roque in order to secure his signature. It is thought that he has turned down more lucrative offers in order to become a Barcelona player.

He will only do so next season, primarily in order to give Barcelona time to make space in their salary limit to register him.

𝖳 𝖧 𝖤

𝖡 𝖫 𝖠 𝖴 𝖦 𝖱 𝖠 𝖭 𝖠

𝖯 𝖫 𝖠 𝖭 𝖤 𝖳 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ttHvYSOLrU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2023

Roque has been earmarked as the next great number nine for Barcelona, and will arrive to learn from Robert Lewandowski before eventually taking the reins from the Polish striker. Find out more about how he plays here.