Barcelona unlikely to give youngster chance this season, will look for loan

Barcelona are in desperate need of a right-back this summer, but the one option they do have appears as if he will not be given a chance to show his worth, at least not in La Liga.

Last season Jules Kounde filled in on the right flank, and all signs suggest he will have to do so again next season, while Sergi Roberto can also cover there.

February signing Julian Araujo was hoping he would at least be able to back Kounde up, but it appears the club feel the 23-year-old needs to develop more even for that role. MD say that Barcelona will look to loan him out this summer, although he will be given preseason to show Xavi what he can do with a little more sharpness.

Barcelona fans will fear that after a long line of makeshift attempts at solving their right-back issues, Araujo is just the latet to struggle. It has been some time since they had a natural there that convinced, and with the economy pinching at Barcelona, they continue to invest in cheaper potential rather than assured performance.