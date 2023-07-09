Unique Camp Nou business venture could see Barcelona earn up to €30m per year

Barcelona’s financial issues are well-documented. They have affected them in the transfer market for the last couple of years, and that will continue again this summer.

In order to be able to register all of their new signings under the salary cap, significant sales will be required in order to generate income. However, on top of this, Barcelona are looking at other ways to make money.

As per MD, Barcelona will be producing and selling diamonds made out of the grass from the old Camp Nou. The jewellery line in which they will be sold as part of will be called Etern Spotify Camp Nou 1957, which is a reference to the year that the iconic stadium was inaugurated.

Barcelona will release a wide range of garments as part of this, and the venture is projected to make the club up to €30m per year, which would be much-needed given their poor financial state.