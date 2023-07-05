Celta Vigo working on free agent signing of ex-Premier League winger

Having recently announced Rafa Benitez as their new head coach, Celta Vigo will now continue their foray into the transfer market, as they look to improve on last season’s very disappointing showing.

Benitez is looking to improve a number of areas in his squad, one of which is on the wing. A player that could improve the former Valencia and Liverpool manager’s options is Mohamed Elyounoussi.

According to Relevo, Celta are working on a deal for the Norwegian international, who is a free agent after leaving Southampton earlier this summer. They have been in contact with him regarding a move, and they are currently awaiting his decision.

However, the report states that there are other sides interested in signing Elyounoussi, one of which is believed to be his former side Celtic, who could have an advantage in the sense that they can offer him Champions League football.

Celta Vigo will hope that they can close the signing of Elyounoussi in the near future, as their preparations continue ahead of the 2023-24 season.