Celta Vigo have announced that legendary forward Iago Aspas will play for at least one more season. The 38-year-old, who is the top scorer in the club’s history with 222 goals, had been rumoured to be considering retirement, responding in coy fashion whenever asked about his decision.

The veteran forward has an argument to be the best in the club’s history, and after several campaigns battling relegation, over the last two years under Claudio Giraldez, has been able to enjoy qualification for the Europa League, and a run to the quarter-finals of the competition this year. He will have what may be a final run at the Europa League next season too.

#RCCelta have announced that 38-year-old Iago Aspas will extend his deal for another season.pic.twitter.com/JCEY3dIRPA — Football España (@footballespana_) May 21, 2026

Iago Aspas to take on new role after retirement

Aspas’ contract extension will run until 2029, although he will not necessarily be playing for the entirety of that contract. “At the time he decides to take a step aside on the pitch, he will do so within the club. Although his role is not specified, Aspas is to become part of the sporting structure in order to continue contributing to the club.

Iago Aspas’ role under Claudio Giraldez

Since the arrival of Giraldez, Aspas has seen his role gradually decline in terms of importance, but he continues to be a key part of the squad, and a creative presence when the Galician side need it in the second half. This season he made 47 appearances in total, accounting for 1,981 minutes, of which 20 were starts. Aspas scored eight times in those appearances and gave six assists, still averaging a goal contribution every 142 minutes.

Whereas before Celta were over-reliant on Aspas, now the veteran forward has been able to a reduced role without suffering major injuries, and without the pressure of keeping his side in La Liga, as had been the case in previous years.