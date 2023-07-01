Barcelona are now able to confirm their third summer signing

With July now here, it means that players whose contracts expired on the 30th of June are now no longer registered at their previous clubs.

Ilkay Gundogan was one of these, and with his Manchester City contract having now expired, it means that he is now officially a Barcelona player, with the club having announced the move last month.

Another player that can now join officially join Barcelona is Inigo Martinez, as per Sport. The LaLiga champions secured a pre-contract agreement with the 32-year-old earlier this year, but unlike Gundogan, his arrival has now yet been announced.

However, with Martinez’s Athletic Club contract now having run out, it should pave the way for Barcelona to officially announce his arrival in the coming days.

Xavi Hernandez is hoping to have Martinez available for the beginning of pre-season, which starts next week at Barcelona. He will hope that his latest signing proves to be a success during his time in Catalonia.