Barcelona hoping to announce third summer signing by next week

It has been a very busy start to the summer for Barcelona. They have already signing Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan, while several others deals have been lined up.

Vitor Roque had agreed terms with Barcelona ahead of a move from Athletico Paranaense, while deals for Oriol Romeu and Ivan Fresneda are in the early stages.

However, Barcelona have already agreed a deal for their third summer signing – Inigo Martinez. The 32-year-old, whose contract at Athletic Club expires on Friday, finalised a pre-contract agreement with the LaLiga champions a few months ago, and he has already completed medical tests ahead of the move.

Despite this, Barcelona have not yet officially confirmed the deal, although they hope to do so by next week, according to Sport. Martinez is already penned in to starting training alongside his new teammates next week when pre-season preparations begin.

Martinez will add much-needed depth to the centre back department for Barcelona. Alongside Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, the Blaugrana will have a very strong backline for next season, as they look to build on their successes from 2022-23.