Barcelona meet with Jordi Alba agents to discuss future with two options on the table

Barcelona are looking to resolve Jordi Alba’s contract situation, and have been spotted meeting the veteran’s agents at the club offices on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has made 27 appearances this season, and contributed to 8 goals this season, despite many of those appearances being off the bench. He has undoubtedly lost his position to Alejandro Balde, who is shaping to be the future of the club at left-back.

Alba is due to earn €38m next season in deferred wages, and with the Blaugrana attempting to cut costs, they will look to either move Alba on, or change his contract.

As per David Bernabeu, Barcelona will present two options to Alba. Either a major salary reduction or a mutual contract termination.

Alba has said in the past that he would listen to the club if they asked him to take a salary cut, but is also entirely entitled to reject the club’s requests outright.

It represents something of an issue for the club, who are looking to make around €200m in cuts and sales this summer, in order to prevent themselves falling foul of the salary limit, and being forced to sign players under restrictions next season. If they did so, Barcelona would only be able to use 40% of the money they save or raise on new signings.