Mateu Alemany looking to take Real Madrid star to Aston Villa this summer

Last week, it was announced that Mateu Alemany would be leaving his role as Barcelona’s Director of Football this summer, following two years in the post.

Alemany cited a “new professional project” as his reason for leaving Barcelona, with a move to Aston Villa expected to be his next destination. He would link up with former Sevilla and Villarreal head coach Unai Emery at the Premier League side.

Emery has taken a liking to La Liga talent since taking the reins at Aston Villa, and Alemany could help him secure several signings from Spain. According to Sport, one player that they are interested in signing is Marco Asensio.

Asensio’s contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, meaning that he could leave as a free agent in the summer. As such, it could be an opportunity for Alemany and Emery to get their man.

Given that Barcelona were reportedly interested in signing Asensio earlier this season, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Alemany remains keen on a deal. However, it is somewhat unlikely that Asensio leaves Real Madrid this summer.