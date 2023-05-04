Analysis: Should Real Madrid look to raid Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this summer?

It could be an exciting summer transfer window at Real Madrid, as they look to improve their squad ahead of next season. Several arrivals could be inbound, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side looks to be spruced up.

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid’s top target, and they have made progress on a deal this week. However, Borussia Dortmund appear to be standing firm on their steep asking price, which could complicate matters.

As well as midfield, Real Madrid may look to strengthen in other areas of the pitch. Dani Carvajal has struggled to replicate his previous performances this season, which has led to questions about his ability to be first-choice right back going forward.

Furthermore, reinforcements in attack could required. Carlo Ancelotti wants another striker through the door to compete with the aging Karim Benzema, while it appears that another right winger could also be on Real Madrid’s agenda.

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are one of the most exciting teams in European football at the moment, and Real Madrid, like many clubs, have taken stock of the exciting talent at the Bundesliga side.

According to Sportskeeda, Real Madrid are planning a double swoop at Leverkusen, as they are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong and Moussa Diaby.

Both players have excelled under Alonso, who has transformed Leverkusen’s fortunes since taking the reins in November. His 3-4-3 system has got the best out of his players, and Frimpong has been a particular beneficiary.

There’s little denying that Frimpong is a very exciting player, and simply put, he would not suit Real Madrid at the moment. Currently, his defensive ability is not up to standard, and there are plenty of doubts as to whether he would be able to perform as a right back, rather than a right wing back.

He would certainly improve Real Madrid going forward from that right flank, but given that Ancelotti will want him to be a defender first and foremost, he would likely struggle in that regard, at least until he improves his defensive game.

Diaby could be a shrewd signing for Real Madrid, although there are questions marks as to whether he is a signing that they currently need. With Rodrygo and Marco Asensio both already in the squad, and both playing to a high level of late, signing another right winger seems pretty futile.

Both players are young, and they have plenty of potential. However, for differing reasons, there are certainly doubts over whether they would suitable signings for Real Madrid.

Given that both would command hefty transfer fees, Real Madrid would be better served investing the money into players that are more required, such as Reece James or Erling Haaland.