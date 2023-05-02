Mateu Alemany confirms Barcelona’s plans with Ez Abde following “successful” Osasuna loan spell

Ez Abde’s loan spell at Osasuna has been a roaring success for all parties involved. The youngster’s future looked uncertain at the club last season, which forced the move to Los Rojillos.

He has been in excellent form for Osasuna this season, despite a red card in his last appearance. He has been a menace on the left wing, and has contributed to their run to the Copa del Rey final, which they will play against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Despite having returned from suspension, Jagoba Arrasate has opted against included Abde in his squad for the match against his former club on Tuesday, amid speculation that Osasuna would be due Barcelona payment if he does play against them.

Speaking ahead of the match (via MD), Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany gave an update into Abde’s future at the club, ahead of the summer transfer window.

“We know Abde’s conditions and quality. His loan was a success for everyone. We are happy with how well he is doing there, that environment has made him grow as a footballer. We will talk to Xavi Hernandez and we will see the decision, but he has earned to return.”

Given that Barcelona only have Ansu Fati as a natural left winger in their first team squad, there is a place for Abde next season, and it is one that he has earned.