WATCH: Ez Abde sent off for Osasuna less than two minutes after coming on for kicking out at Cadiz player

Osasuna picked up a vital three points on Tuesday, as they continue their quest for European football next season. Jagoba Arrasate’s side defeated Cadiz 1-0, courtesy of a second half strike from Ruben Garcia.

However, it was not all good news for Osasuna, as Ez Abde received a late red card for kicking out at an Cadiz player in an off-the-ball incident. The Barcelona loanee had only been on the pitch for two minutes before receiving his marching orders.

Abde will be bitterly disappointed with his involvement in the incident, which will now see him serve a suspension, with the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid less than two weeks away.

It’s unclear as of yet what the length of suspension will be that Abde receives, but it is far from ideal preparation for himself and Osasuna, who face Real Sociedad and Barcelona before the final on the 6th of May.