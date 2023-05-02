Lionel Messi handed two-week ban by Paris Saint-Germain for “unapproved” Saudi Arabia trip

Lionel Messi’s future has been the cause of much speculation over the last few months. The 2022 World Cup-winning captain sees his Paris Saint-Germain contract expire at the end of the season, and at this stage, a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely.

On Tuesday, it has been reported by The New Arab that Messi has risked angering PSG officials by travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s approval. The 36-year-old, who missed training on Monday, seemingly tried to notify officials, but received no response.

ESPN had reported that the French champions are considering disciplinary action against Messi, and RMC Sport have now stated that Messi has been handed a two-week suspension by PSG, which will begin with immediate effect. Messi will miss the matches against Troyes and AC Ajaccio as a result.

Barcelona are actively working on bringing Messi back to the club this summer, and this debacle is unlikely to make relations between PSG and Messi any better. A departure this summer is looking increasingly likely.