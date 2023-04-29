Barcelona hold “very positive” meeting with La Liga officials in Madrid

Barcelona are making steps towards rectifying their financial predicament, albeit a resolution still seems to be a long way away.

The situation is expected to have a detrimental effect on Barcelona’s ability to do business in this summer’s transfer window, where they still want to make signings, the biggest of which being Lionel Messi.

However, Barcelona need to improve their situation ahead of next season, and according to Veronica Brunati, they have held talks with La Liga officials in Madrid, which are said to have been “very positive”.

The talks were solely on Barcelona’s Financial Fair Play standing, and were completely separate to any discussions surrounding Messi’s possible return. The club are planning to sell players this summer in order to meet La Liga’s FFP regulations, with the wage bill needing to be decreased by €180m.

Barcelona are already making plans to sell players, with the latest being Franck Kessie. The Ivorian could be in line to leave after just one season at the club, with Xavi Hernandez reportedly open to letting him go this summer.