Xavi Hernandez gives green light to sell Barcelona star

Barcelona are beginning to take decisions over their squad planning for next season. According to Sport, Xavi Hernandez has made up his mind on two of his players going into next season.

Danish defender Andreas Christensen will remain at the club. There had been some suggestion that Barcelona may attempt to cash in on his excellent season to date, but Xavi wants to retain him.

The Catalan coach believes that Christensen has been a big part of their defensive improvement, and his absences have been felt by the side whenever he has been injured.

However the same cannot be said of Franck Kessie. Xavi has given the green light to sell the Ivorian this summer. While Kessie is well-liked in Barcelona, and he has made some crucial contributions to their season, especially against Real Madrid, Xavi is comfortable with his sale.

Kessie’s performances have been mixed, but he has not stood out this season overall. Accordingly to the Catalan daily, the fact Pedri and Frenkie de Jong’s injuries did not make him an automatic starter has counted against him.

Part of this decision probably takes into account the fact he still has admirers in Serie A, with Juventus and Inter linked in recent months. Barcelona meanwhile are said to be interested in Ilkay Gundogan.