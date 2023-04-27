Barcelona set plans to close Barca TV as financial struggles continue

Barcelona’s in-house media channel, Barca TV, will be no more come the 30th of June.

Reported by various sources, including Relevo, after this date, the service will be shut down, which will see 120 workers be out of a job. The move has been taken for financial reasons, as the channel has become unsustainable in the club’s current climate.

Disbanding the channel will see Barcelona save around €10m per year, while it will also help them when taking Financial Fair Play into account. Given that club officials are desperate to see Lionel Messi return this summer, it has been deemed necessary to end Barca TV.

Barca TV is currently managed by Movistar, but with their contract running out on the 30th of June, it has been decided that this is the right time to close the network.

Barcelona need to reduce their spending by €200m before they can return to the 1/1 rule implemented by La Liga, and this decision will help them take a small step towards recovering their financial situation.